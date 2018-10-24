KYTES Share New Trailblazer 'Remedy'

German four-some KYTES seem to be unstoppable.

New EP 'Frisbee' caps a breakout year for the group, with stellar live shows and impeccable new material at every turn.

Ending 2018 with a breakneck tour of their homeland, the German outfit will also share a new batch of songwriting.

With 'Frisbee' EP incoming KYTES are ready to share the full video for their infectious indie-disco burner 'Remedy'.

Epic of chorus and with a finely tuned percussive engine, 'Remedy' stays lodged in your head for days.

We're able to share the glistening video for the track, a stylish expansion on KYTES' creative universe.

Tune in now.

Catch KYTES at the following shows:

December

5 Cologne Artheater

6 Hamburg Molotow (sold out)

7 Berlin Badehaus

8 Leipzig Naumanns

11 Munich Strom

