Kyle Falconer Shares Light-Hearted 'Wait Around' Video

Kyle Falconer wears his heart on his sleeve.

The Scottish songwriter has led The View for over a decade now, and supplied more indie bangers than you can shake a stick at.

His own work is a place for personal feeling, with Kyle tapping back into his formative influences for a series of solo cuts.

Debut album 'No Love Songs For Laura' lands on June 11th, and it's driven by a love of soul, pop, and classic songwriting.

Take new single 'Wait Around'. It's an uplifting feelgood number, with Kyle Falconer dipping into the blue eyed soul arena.

"I wanted to write a totally different song and was trying to go for a sort of Hall and Oates kinda vibe," says Kyle. "I put the groove down first and wrote the rest of the song in five minutes. Sometimes deeper songs take the least time. I was pretty unsure of the sound and braving uncharted territory, but there is a first time for everything and it turned out to be one of my favourite songs to date."

A breezy, summer-fresh number, the lyrics actually speak about providing support for someone in need, and try to be there as a shoulder for them to lean on.

The video finds Kyle out of his comfort zone - working through a dance routine. He comments:

"I wanted to do something that was challenging so I asked my niece Daisy Falconer (who is a dance instructor) to teach me how to dance which was one of the hardest things I have had to do. Took me about six weeks. The song is about helping someone with depression and letting them know if do anything, and I'll always be there for them so I really wanted to push the boat! Had a ball making it.. .turns out I can’t dance.. but I gave it a go!"

Airing first on Clash, you can check it out below:

