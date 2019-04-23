Kyd The Band Enters New Territory With 'This Time Last Year'

Kyd The Band walks his own path.

Leaving California to follow his dreams, he wound up sleeping on his brother's floor, trying to work out who he was, and where he was going.

So far, he's come a pretty long way. A superb songwriter with an astonishing narrative sense, his vivid work is informed by years working outside of the mainstream, searching for his path.

Constantly moving ahead, new single 'This Time Last Year' is a stopping point, a place of reflection.

He comments: “This next wave of music is definitely less indie leaning, but I'd argue that no matter what KTB song comes out you're always going to hear a consistent thread in the lyrics and in the grittiness of the music. I think artists should have the right to evolve, and that they shouldn't pass up the opportunity to evolve.”

The single is a marker, then, both musically and in a personal sense, with Kyd The Band adding:

“A lot of things have changed for me personally and professionally...it’s crazy to look through the lens of where I was just a year or two before this.”

The video, too, finds Kyd in this reflective space. Looking back on the "boring recitals" he used to labour through at school, it then strips this down, with the songwriter seizing hold of his own story.

It's a bold, engaging watch from a real original - tune in now.

