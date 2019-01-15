Kristina Bazan Shares New Acoustic Version Of 'The Devil'

Kristina Bazan has devoted herself to forging connections.

Someone who thrives on meeting others, she's conjured this community around her interests and passions which almost has an independent life of its own.

Steeped in fashion but interested in literate, music, and performance, her songwriting taps into each of these worlds and more.

Upcoming album 'Honey & Venom' is a work of real depth, with Kristina's supple vocal delivery set against some astute songwriting.

Album highlight 'The Devil' is a real fan favourite, but we've managed to nab this extremely intimate acoustic rendering.

Just Kristina Bazan's voice and a guitar, it's a beautiful performance, charming, soothing, and delightful.

Tune in now.

