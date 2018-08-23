Kristen Stewart Stars In Interpol's 'If You Really Love Nothing'

Kristen Stewart takes the starring role in Interpol's new video.

A highlight of their incoming album, 'If You Really Love Nothing' is a glamorous piece of post-punk, with those interweaving guitar lines infusing the lyrics with a palpable darkness.

The visuals hone in on the more nihilistic side of Los Angeles life, with Hollywood star Kristen Stewart taking the lead role.

A reckless lover in pursuit of visceral thrills, the clip was directed by Hala Matar. The band's Paul Banks offers:

"'Hala' is a young director I had the pleasure of meeting a few years ago, and I’ve been a big fan of her short film work since. Her luscious use of colors and lighting, her insightful dialogue and playful direction, for me, are her hallmarks. There’s always humour, drama and atmosphere to spare in her work. I see all of these qualities in her video for ‘If You Really Loving Nothing’. And speaking on behalf of Interpol, we are so proud to have had the opportunity of this collaboration."

"Kristen Stewart is the perfect actress for this part. I don’t think there’s anyone that could have better played the role. She nails it, and I love the performance from Finn Wittrock. Another wonderful casting choice – he plays the role of Kristen’s beleaguered companion beautifully."

Tune in now.

Interpol's new album 'Marauder' will be released on August 24th.

