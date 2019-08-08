Korantemaa Dazzles With New 'Matches' Visualiser

Swedish alt-pop aesthete Korantemaa dazzles on new single 'Matches'.

A mask for 19-year-old Johanna Karlsson, Korantemaa offers something new, and innately personal.

A full EP is incoming, one that links the rising force to a handful of producers.

New single 'Matches' was overseen by Ed Thomas, and it explores identity and perception, all within glowing melodies.

“It’s about wanting to be seen as a whole person,” Johanna explains. “Sometimes people have an idealised picture of you that isn’t really true to what you are and when you show sides that don’t match with that picture, people get uncomfortable. You have to accept and acknowledge everything that person is.”

The full video deftly builds on these themes, a stylised exploration of alt-pop potential.

Tune in now.

