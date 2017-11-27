Kojo Funds Links With Bugzy Malone On 'Who Am I'

Kojo Funds has linked with Bugzy Malone on new cut 'Who Am I'.

The afro-swing pioneer hit up the Northern rap powerhouse earlier in the year, heading into the studio to work on something special.

A stripped down, slightly dark return, 'Who Am I' offers emphatic production and two key MCs pushing each other further than ever.

Kojo Funds takes the lead, but Bugzy Malone is always there, a lingering presence to both support and prompt.

The classy visuals were shot in Tokyo, a high speed chase that matches the taut energy of the track itself.

Tune in now.

