Kojey Radical Shares Powerful Visual For '25'

Kojey Radical spins back the clock on powerful new video '25' - tune in now.

The rapper looks back to his childhood, a clip that focusses on identity and the struggle to keep your dreams amid the corruption of the world.

There's a slight dystopian tone, but the overriding experience is the power innocence can hold, and why it needs to be retained.

Directed by Taz Tron Delix, the song itself features KZ, with the video picking up on these links, on the new for companionship and collaboration.

Kojey comments: "The '25' video is easily one of my favourite pieces of mine so far. The energy and vibrancy reflects where I am today mentally and It feels good to be back on form. I’m about to drop one of the projects of the year and no one will waiver that confidence..."

Tune in now.

