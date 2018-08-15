Kodaline Share New 'Head Held High' Video

Irish group Kodaline have always known how to pluck at the heartstrings.

Becoming more assured with each passing album, the band are able to tug at your emotions like few other songwriting teams around.

New album 'Politics Of Living' lands on September 28th, with new song 'Head Held High' online now.

Strident songwriting with a gently anthemic chorus, the James Fitzgerald directed visuals follow a school dinner lady as she lives her dream.

Entering a school talent contest, it's a lovely, heart-warming clip for your mid-week viewing...

For tickets to the latest Kodaline shows click HERE.

