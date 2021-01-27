King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Cut 'N' Paste 'O.N.E.' Video

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared the cut 'n' paste video for new single 'O.N.E.' - tune in now.

The psychedelic outlaws are widely tipped to be focussing on a new album, the follow up to 'K.G.'.

No word yet on an official release date, but the band have shared a fresh single.

Out now, 'O.N.E.' is a storming psych monster, one informed by the incredible energy of their live shows.

The video comes equipped with a trippy, kaleidoscopic video directed by Melbourne videographer Alex McClaren.

The director comments...

The song itself feels as if it’s constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes.

I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020.

All video of the band was shot by Ambrose during the second lockdown restrictions and I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period.

Tune in now.

