King Charles Shares Stunning 'Deeper Love/Freak' Clip

King Charles is back.

New album 'Out Of My Mind' lands in April, and it could be his most potent, diverse collection yet.

Constantly seeking out fresh viewpoints, it's a record that moves from almost punk-like immediacy through to neo-soul saturated vocals.

In short, it's all thriller and no filler. The songwriter's new video project unites two key moments on this diverse LP, with 'Deeper Love/Freak' given the visual treatment.

The clip opens with 'Deeper Love', with Charles waking from the events of the night before.

“‘Deeper Love’ is about the lothario who’s been stopped in his tracks,” he says. “I wanted to acknowledge the power of the female in this situation.”

The clip evolves into 'Freak', with the woozy, 90s leaning production finding Charles looking inwards.

He continues: “It’s reflective of my mood and where I was... I was trying to understand what is it to be human, to be an artist, to be a monster. I needed a way to express the pain and that’s the beautiful thing about creativity. It feeds back into you, so you understand more about the things that colour your identity.”

The full video is a dazzling display, with his magnetism at the centre of it all. King Charles adds:

"I loved putting these two tales into one story via video...it was very cool to work with these guys and bring two different aspects of the album narrative to life".

Tune in now.

Catch King Charles at the following shows:

October

12 Bristol Thekla

13 Birmingham Castle & Falcon

14 Cambridge Junction

15 Nottingham Glee Club

16 London Omeara

17 Manchester Band on the Wall

18 Newcastle Hit the North

19 Glasgow Classic Grand

King Charles will release new album 'Out Of My Mind' on April 17th.

