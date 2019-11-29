Kim Gordon Shares 'Earthquake' Video

Kim Gordon has shared the video for her song 'Earthquake'.

The Sonic Youth founder stepped out of the shadows with new album 'No Home Record' earlier this year, remarkably her first - proper - solo album.

A righteously creative experience, Kim Gordon will play a full live set at London's All Points East next summer.

Album standout 'Earthquake' has just been given the video treatment, part of the visual universe being constructed around the record.

Packed with dazzling, distorted colour, 'Earthquake' feels like a moving painting - little wonder, perhaps, given Kim Gordon's close involvement with visual arts.

Tune in now.

'No Home Record' is out now.

Photo Credit: Natalia Mantini

