Khushi Shares Gorgeous 'Like A City' Video

Khushi has shared the gorgeous video for 'Like A City'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Strange Seasons' will land on January 24th, a fine, nuanced record, one years in the making.

'Like A City' is a soulful stand out moment, and the visuals sweep across Los Angeles, a clip flooded with colour.

Directed by Erik Rojas, it's a reflective, introspective work. Khushi explains...

"Los Angeles felt like the perfect place to reflect the chorus line, ‘like a city drowning in its own possibilities’. We wanted to convey the passing of a full day so were up shooting at dawn in the beautiful Trebek Open Space and ended in downtown at Sunset."

"We wanted this sped up passing of time to emphasise the sometimes-overwhelming possibilities in a big city and in turn, the endless possibilities in ourselves..."

