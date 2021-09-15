Khazali Shares Electronic Soul Jewel 'Better With The Devil'

Khazali makes music that is impossible to place.

There's a clear R&B element, with his soulful vocals pointing to the greats - D'Angelo, Marvin Gaye - while applying a uniquely modern vantage point.

Alongside this, however, is a nod to club culture, with Khazali's songwriting arriving soaked in electronics.

Pointed digitalism with a touch of soul, his new single 'Better With The Devil' finds a neat sense of balance between these two poles.

Slow-moving and graceful, his alluring vocal sits on top of those fuzzy melodies and the clipped drum sounds.

The video was filmed at a party house, and unfolds into something surreal, and draped in atmosphere.

Khazali says: "'Better With The Devil' is that warm, sober feeling. You feel like you’re cruising down a desert road in a vintage car. It might not technically be summer anymore, but I’m not rolling the windows up just yet."

Tune in now.

