Kevin Garrett Soars With New Cut 'Don't Rush'

Everything about the rise of Kevin Garrett has been organic.

A focussed, driven songwriter, he's taken each change offered to him, moving from complete unknown to Beyoncé collaborator in the process.

Deciding to cut back and focus on the music, Kevin retreated to Durham, NC last year to focus on his debut album.

Working with producer Brad Cook - War On Drugs, Bon Iver - they focussed on that soulful voice, augmenting it with acoustic tones and textures.

Debut album 'Hoax' set for release on March 22nd via AWAL (pre-order LINK ), with Kevin Garrett also plotting a headline London show.

He comments: “I had three words on my mind: ‘restraint,’ ‘refinement’, and ‘purpose’. I wanted to show restraint. I also tried to refine my approach. Purpose was important, because everything is intentional with me. The record is a commentary on what we don’t spend enough time on. It’s an inward reflection on love or lack of emotions in this realm.”

New song 'Don't Rush' is online now, and its organic feel is typical of the easy-going creativity that moved through those album sessions.

Kevin explains...

"I wrote ‘Don't Rush’ with Fred Ball at his place in London. I can't even recall where my head was at writing it, but I remember chasing after some kind of self confidence in the midst of less than positive self-awareness, all the while warning the character in the song that falling for me is a cautionary tale."

Tune in now.

Kevin Garrett will be playing a sold-out headline show at London’s Omeara on April 24th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.