Kenichi & The Sun Channel Innate Darkness On 'Coming'

Kenichi & The Sun is the work of one person, wearing many different masks.

Real name Katrin Hahner, her haunted, spectral songwriting matches electronic production to ghostly folk elements.

Slender melodies interweaving with spider-like grace, her new album 'White Fire' is out later this year.

Album cut 'Coming' presents her singular aesthetic, channeling the kind of darkness BjÃ¶rk and The Knife reach for.

Dramatic and rippling with ideas, the video for 'Coming' amplifies her creativity towards another dimension.

Tune in now.

