Kelsy Karter Shares Interstellar 'Liquor Store On Mars' Video

It's been an eventful 12 months for Kelsy Karter.

A run-in with a Harry Styles tattoo (or not, as the case may be) shot the singer to viral infamy.

Struggling to cope, she retreated, focussing her efforts completely on her music, on her singular creativity.

Breaking her silence with recent single 'What U' she continues her resurgence with a bold new track.

'Liquor Store On Mars' is a divine return, hugely imaginative and blessed with a killer chorus.

Reaching outwards, Adam Slack - of The Struts - is on hand for guest guitar, spinning Kelsy's vision into a distinct plain.

The video has an interstellar feel, blasting Kelsy into outer space in deference to the title.

