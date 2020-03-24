KAYTRANADA, Masego Star In 'Need It'

KAYTRANADA has shared the new video for 'Need It'.

The dark, grimy club bumper appears on his new album 'Bubba', and it displays a more dystopian, paranoid edge to his sound.

The track features Masego, and the trap-jazz virtuoso also appears in the video.

Online now, it owes a visual debt to the hyper-stylised 90s ganger flick Belly, but twists this in a fresh way.

Tune in now.

