Kassa Overall Links With No Wave Legend Arto Lindsay For 'My Friend'

New York's jazz-leaning multi-disciplinarian Kassa Overall has established himself as a bold new voice.

A drummer, producer, and MC, his genre-melting, boundary-breaking approach spans New York's legendary warehouse jazz scene and No Wave noise while distilling club influences into this heady brew.

Debut album ‘Go Get Ice Cream and Listen to Jazz’ landed at the start of this year, an intensely creative document.

Since then, he's barely slowed down enough to catch breath, with Kassa Overall touring relentlessly.

Allowing his music to meet fresh audiences and occupy new spaces, he recently shot a video in Amsterdam for album highlight 'My Friend'.

The track connected Kassa's work to his No Wave forebears, featuring pivotal New York musician Arto Lindsay.

The video is a playful meeting between two imposing musicians, shot in black and white while retaining a raw, yet cinematic feel.

Tune in now.

Catch Kassa Overall at London's Pizza Express venue on November 21st.

