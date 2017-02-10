Kasai Side-Eyes The Dating Scene On 'Pretty Boys'

London newcomer Kasai has grown up around technology.

Social media forms a huge part of her life, it's the mean through which she and her friends communicate.

She can't help but feel dismayed, though, at the simplistic nature of some of these new relationships, specifically in relation to dating in London.

Put simply: it's hard to find a good man. New single 'Pretty Boys' is a plea to "stop playing my girls" and it's an edge, hip-hop leaning slice of underground pop.

Joey Bada$$ makes a guest appearance as one of the titular players, and it's a bold, ambitious, and above all fun introduction.

Tune in now.

