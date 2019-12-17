Kali Uchis Seizes Her LA Swag In 'Solita'

Kali Uchis has shared the full video for new single 'Solita'.

The Grammy nominated performer is back, working on new material and a fresh chapter in her life.

Debut album 'Isolation' made a huge impact on its 2018 release, but 'Solita' represents the first truly bilingual single for this US-Colombian artist.

Produced by Tainy, Sevn Thomas and Jahaan Sweet it's an ultra-addictive pop riot, while the video finds Kali getting her LA swag on.

Shot in Los Angeles by director Amber Grace Johnson, it's a colourful, vivid return from a vital force.

Tune in now.

