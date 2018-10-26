Kaiser Chiefs Hop On Board The Magic Bus In Their New Video

Kaiser Chiefs have a point to prove.

The Leeds back are back on Polydor, and are keen to match up against those initial smash hits.

New album 'Duck' lands on July 26th, and frontman Ricky Wilson is on buoyant form: “It’s undeniably fantastic and undeniably Kaiser Chiefs...”

'People Know How To Love One Another' is a crunching new summer-fresh number, a festival stomper that features the group at their preening best.

The fantastic animated video finds Kaiser Chiefs hopping on board the magic bus, heading out for some cartoon musical adventures.

Rob Flowers directed the clip, and it's a psychedelic road trip from the much-loved British institution.

Tune in now.

'Duck' will be released on July 26th.

