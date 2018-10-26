kadiata Teams With Sam Wise On 'When The Sun Comes Out'

In a way, Kadiata's tale is a truly London story.

Born in Angola but coming of age in South London, it took music to truly piece his identity together.

A talented songwriter, rapper, and producer, his triple creative threat has found the newcomer gaining some serious plaudits.

Debut EP 'Don’t Tell Me Plz' arrived last year, with Kadiata producing for the likes of Sam Wise and Jesse James Solomon.

New single 'When The Sun Comes Out' finds Kadiata returning to the studio with Sam Wise, and it's an intoxicating return.

Soulful without being categorised as soul, there's an awareness of Stateside hip-hop that refuses to fall into the 'trap'.

Burning its own path, 'When The Sun Comes Out' has a gritty yet beautiful portrait of South London life, and we're totally addicted.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.