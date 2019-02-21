JYLDA Excels On Brooding Synth Pop Jammer 'Torrential River'

German/Italian electro-alt-pop solo act JYLDA is on the rise.

The storming synth-pop artist has a unique voice, matching her lyrical prowess to a brooding digital template.

New single 'Torrential River' is part of her ascent, a wonderful single that feels expertly defined, a concise dark-pop document.

All bristling synths and surging vocals, the full video for 'Torrential River' was built by director George Bushaway, filmed at The Steamship, an artist-run project space in Poplar, East London.

JYLDA explains...

"'Torrential River' is a documentation of heartbreak and of unrequited love - which is always the death of a dream. The visuals for the song explore the frenzy of heartbreak as fuel. I am reborn from the torrential river that made me drown and now baptised with the strength of liberation, building a new reign as a devilish new self in a vast, dark industrial scenery."

"The lyrics play with this imbalance, but the music evolves into a new world, becoming more and more upbeat. Because the only escape to resurrection is the dance. It was quite similar in the writing process... The first demo of this song was a slow ballad and then turned into a dance song in the end. The further you go into the song the more it distances itself from the original meaning and comes about liberation and rebirth. After all, when things break they can be rearranged in a collage of new meaning and power."

Tune in now.

