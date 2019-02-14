Just Mustard's 'Frank' Video Is A Stop Motion Wonder

Just Mustard are the real deal.

The Dundalk five-piece are currently crunching their way across the UK, their electrifying live sets causing massive word of mouth hype.

Travelling alongside headliners Fontaines D.C., the tour is rapidly becoming one of the year's defining live music events.

The band have just dropped new single 'Frank', all jagged edges, sudden about-turns, and spine-twisting rhythmic ticks.

The full video contains some hypnotic stop motion effects, blurring the various characters to pick up on the song's over-arching themes.

Just Mustard explain...

“We thought it would be interesting to use stop motion animation to emphasise the broken rhythms of the song. Every character and prop in the video and their interactions represents a different musical or thematic element of the song to us. We wrote and directed it together as a band and collaborated with filmmaker Tim Shearwood who shot and edited it.”

Tune in now.

Catch Just Mustard at the following shows:

April

16 Nottingham Bodega w/ Fontaines D.C

17 London The Garage w/ Fontaines D.C

18 Brighton The Haunt w/ Fontaines D.C

19 London Off The Cuff

20 Stockton Stockton Calling

