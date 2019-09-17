Junk Drawer Share Surreal 'Ego Death In Akron, Ohio' Video

Belfast group Junk Drawer have enjoyed a busy summer, playing shows alongside Built To Spill and McLusky.

Focussing their sights on a brand new project, debut album 'Ready For The House' comes at the tail end of 2019.

Ahead of this, the band are ready to share challenging, emotionally charged new song 'Ego Death In Akron, Ohio'.

Spurred on by the suicide of a close friend of the group, it was written spontaneously, the out-pouring of intense feeling.

The song comes equipped with an eerie, surreal video, with a definite Lynchian air.

Belfast filmographer Matty Killen steers the clip, with the video starring Mary O’Loan.

A beautiful if sometimes startling watch, you can check it out below.

