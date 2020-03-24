JPEGMAFIA x Denzel Curry Spar On This 'Bald!' Remix

JPEGMAFIA spars with Denzel Curry on a newly released 'Bald!' remix.

Peggy's new album 'All My Heroes Are Cornballs' is out now, capping a remarkable year for the Baltimore rapper.

Recently stopping off in London for some sold out shows - before lockdown, mind - he also spruced up album cut 'Bald!' for a remix.

Denzel Curry features on the new cut, and it comes complete with a video filmed amid self-isolation.

DIY aesthetics delivered with a tongue in cheek vibe, you can check it out below.

