Josie Proto's Deliciously Catchy 'Sliced Bread' Has A Carefree Wit

Josie Proto makes curiously addictive little pop songs.

Recent breakout cut 'BTEC Lily Allen' was a smash on Tik Tok, clocking up almost a half million views.

Working in a completely independent, DIY fashion, she even caught the attention of the IRL Lily Allen.

Follow up 'Sliced Bread' is every bit as habit-forming, with her breezy melodies sat against some pleasingly witty lyrics.

Imagine a 2k20 female version of Ray Davies and you'd be close, with Josie Proto charming at every turn.

We've got first play of the video, too, and it's every bit as endearing as the music itself.

Tune in now.

