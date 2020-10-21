Josie Man's 'Grow' Plucks At The Heartstrings

Josie Man is a rare, rare talent.

An alt-pop outsider who is re-shaping the rules, each single feels like a mission statement written anew.

'Grow' finds the Orpington talent delving into emotional territory, plucking at the heartstrings in a moving, melodic manner.

Out now, it's a gorgeous listen, with her potent, future-facing stance intermingling with some stark, deeply honest lyricism.

At one point she sings: “I’ve been hurt, lessons learnt but nothing ever grows without it....”

We're able to share the full video, and it's an enriching glimpse of Josie's imagination in full flow.

Bewitching, colourful, and enchanting, it taps into the billowing artistry of the song itself.

As Josie puts it: “Free fall. Let the music do it all. We don’t even have to talk. Let the tears fall on the floor.”

Tune in now.

