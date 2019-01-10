Josie Man Shares 'Just Me' Video

Josie Man has shared the full video for her single 'Just Me'.

The super new clip has a slightly raw, VHS feel, giving the visuals a retro sheen.

Online now, the clip was edited by Malt Disney, with director Angela Steps being assisted by Josie and assistant director Maya Man.

The song " is about it being okay to be yourself, whatever that may be," and comes with a powerful creative statement from Josie Man.

She writes: "I know that I am privileged to be able to be myself and survive in this world and that the Black community do not have that same comfort. We must open our eyes to the injustices that black people are facing, step out of our comfort zones and FIGHT for justice."

"I’m someone who has always liked to see the beauty and goodness in things; but it’s most important to see the truth. Not only do we need to continually stand with and support the black community, but we must also be ACTIVELY anti-racist. To do this we need to continue educating ourselves, listening and speaking out. We shouldn’t want to go back to normal because 'normal' was not working."

Josie continues: "It starts with you - speak up when you hear something that you know isn’t right - call those people out. Spreading harm through words is detrimental beyond belief, and carries into actions."

"Be kind. Be open to learning. Fight for justice. Do the right thing! I will never stop doing my part in this - I PROMISE."

Watch the video now.

