Josh T. Pearson Tackles Depeche Mode's Classic 'Cover Me'

Josh T. Pearson is an incredible songwriter, a lyricist who can twist and turn amid the floodtides of emotion.

But he's also a gifted vocalist, an incredible performer capable of re-interpreting material and pushing it in a very individual direction.

New album 'The Straight Hits!' is out now, with Josh set to play End Of The Road Festival and Sea Change in a few weeks.

To coincide with this UK visit the songwriter has lifted ‘A Love Song (Set Me Straight)’ from the recent album, giving it a full single release.

On the flip, Josh T. Pearson has re-worked Depeche Mode's classic 'Cover Me' - having previously remixed the song in 2017, it's a piece he knows intimately.

Given a solo rendering, this stark performance is infused with humanity, Josh placing his own voice to the fore on a daring cover.

He explains: "Depeche Mode has been one of my all time favorite bands since the 80s. ‘People are People’ was my third cassette tape bought. As a kid from the Texas countryside, pre-internet, you’d never heard such sounds before. Felt like they were space aliens speaking directly to your soul, speaking in tongues, a hidden language which communicated exactly what words alone could not."

"Depeche fans were a gang, and anyone who liked them was immediately in the group and protected because we knew that though we couldn’t talk about it, we knew exactly what each other were not talking about."

There's a personal level to this song, though, something drawn from his own life. Josh continues: "As a teenager I’d drive around Texas with my buddy singing harmonies to their songs. That buddy suicided several years back, can’t listen to them now without bawling my eyes out. Thank you Depeche Mode for a lifetime of great melody and song. Bless you for your hard work on the road. We know it almost costs you your lives."

Tune in now.

Catch Josh T. Pearson at London's St John in Bethnal Green on December 4th. Alongside this Josh will release a limited gold vinyl edition of 2011’s 'Last Of The Country Gentlemen' will be released on October 12th as part of MUTE 4.0 (1978 > TOMORROW) anti-versary releases.

