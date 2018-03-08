Jorja Smith Tackles 'Where Did I Go?' In This Beautiful Live Session

Jorja Smith has genuine talent.

We've known it from the start, right when the Watford native first placed those tracks online, a shy but precocious vocalist.

Debut album 'Lost & Found' should be the moment the world catches up, when Jorja Smith becomes the sort of name every household knows.

A stellar live performer, Jorja recently agreed to shoot a session for VEVO Lift, an online series shining on a light on special artists.

This rendition of 'Where Did I Go?' is truly spectacular, a sparse but quietly emphatic performance in which Jorja Smith truly inhabits the song.

Leaving no dividing line between the subject matter and her own life, it's an emotional tour de force, a tearjerker delivered with soulful force.

A beautiful watch, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Nhu Xuan Hua

