Jorja Smith Shares Emotional Clip For 'The One'

There's essentially two sides to Jorja Smith's music: the tender, soulful work, and her relationship to club culture.

Debut album 'Lost & Found' bowled over all in its path earlier this year, with album cut 'The One' fast becoming a standout.

In a new move Jorja has decided to pick apart these two different sides to her music, shooting an emotional video, and commissioning two new remixes.

First up: the video. Jorja Smith takes the central role in an extremely emotional clip, shot by Pulse Films director Hector Dockrill.

The director explains: "The track really inspired me to try and visualise what it’s like to keep getting pulled back into a relationship. With the concept I wanted to leave the question: what has happened? I also felt the video should be beautifully simple to let Jorja’s incredible energy and performance drive the video, which she naturally did."

Watch it now.

Finally, 'The One' has received two brand new remixes. Grime don Sir Spyro steps up to the plate, while DnB legend High Contrast contributes something a little different.

Check both out below.

