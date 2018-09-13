Jorja Smith Shares Ambitious 'On Your Own' Clip

Jorja Smith has shared the ambitious video for 'On Your Own' - tune in now.

The singer's magnificent debut album 'Lost & Found' has been nominated for the Hyundai Mercury Prize, with the winner set to be announced this very evening (September 20th).

As if that wasn't enough to keep her busy Jorja Smith will play a full UK tour in October, and has just unveiled a spectacular new video.

'On Your Own' is a divine piece of UK soul, containing a hint of Kool & The Gang's jazz-funk classic 'Summer Madness'.

Rashid Babiker directs the video, with the pages of a hardback book revealing the story of the song. He explains:

"Before Jorja even asked me to come up with a concept for 'On Your Own', as a thought experiment I was imagining books, the hardback clothbound ones, being retrofitted into interactive photobooks, or video books sometime in the future when print is in the terminal stages of obsolescence."

"I imagined them to be like those 1940’s gramophones that bare the Dolby digital insignia and have Bluetooth connectivity but aren’t gramophones; the ones that visitors mistake for vinyl players, the same visitors that mistake you for being cold hearted enough to correct them. To stage it in a way fitting for the song I channelled imagined-nostalgia from the perspective of a girl, a fan of Jorja, who’s living in an intentionally anachronistic world where these videobooks exist and cassettes are the new, old vinyl of today."

"Even with the nondescript time period, from the year markings in the book you can determine the book is from Jorja’s 'Lost & Found' period and the world is set a bit further into the future," he continues. "The whole thing works as a music video by having a great song firstly, Jorja always makes it easy in that respect, interesting content on the pages (just like a good book), thematic parallels to the lyrics, and choreographed page turns that act as cuts. But then it’s a real jigsaw puzzle piecing everything together!”

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Jorja Smith shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.