Jon Hopkins Explores A Post-Apocalyptic Landscape In 'Feel First Life'

Jon Hopkins has shared the powerful new clip for 'Feel First Life' - tune in now.

The producer returned earlier in the year with new album 'Singularity', a record that found Jon Hopkins pushing forward into uncharted realms.

Album highlight 'Feel First Life' was a moving slow-burner of a track, the chorus effects lingering against faint piano notes and lumbering shards of digital noise.

Elliot Dear picks up on the underlying atmosphere, producing a video that pits Jon Hopkins' work against post-apocalyptic scenes.

There's a curious innocence to these shattered landscapes, an effect that makes the stark tone all the more affecting.

Ending with the promise of rebirth, it's a bewitching, totally absorbing clip. Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Jon Hopkins shows click HERE.

