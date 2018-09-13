John Grant Shares Fantastical Video For 'He's Got His Mother's Hips'

John Grant has shared the fantastical video for 'He's Got His Mother's Hips' - tune in now.

The songwriter is gearing up to release his new album, with 'Love Is Magic' set to be released on October 12th.

Out via Bella Union, the record will be accompanied by some special tour dates, including a headline spot at Brixton Academy.

'He's Got His Mother's Hips' is a typically Grant-ian blend of the surreal and heartrending, and it comes backed with wonderful visuals.

Casey Redmond and Ewan Jones Morris steered the video, with 13 animators ultimately being used on the project.

Ewan explains: “I just thought it was about time for another Peter Gabriel ‘Sledgehammer’ video and John was up for it. Thirteen animators in total, including us. The highlight for me was 24 hours in in the cool drizzle of Iceland to meet up with John, at the height of the British heat wave”.

Casey adds: “Always a delight to work with John. For this disco-tinged track we decided to get some of the hardest-partying animators we knew together for a right old knees-up, and this was the result”.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest John Grant shows click HERE.

