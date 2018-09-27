Joe Hertz Heads To Malta For 'One Sided' Clip

Joe Hertz only releases music that truly resonates with him.

Sure, he writes and records almost everyday, but what reaches fans is the distilled essence of what he wants to achieve.

New single 'One Sided' was partially inspired by his childhood, by the holidays he would take alongside his family in Ibiza.

Returning to this island spirit, the full video for the single was shot on Malta, and it matches the sun-kissed landscapes to visions of the Mediterranean sea, horses, and rockeries.

Aoife Blair directs the video, with Joe explaining...

“I grew up going to Ibiza with my family a lot. I was too young at the time to fully appreciate everything the island had to offer, but as a kid we used to go out skating around and exploring the island. It has always been a time of nostalgia that I go back to when I’m tapping into a certain type of feeling in the studio.”

“I wanted this video to portray that sense of freedom and love between friends, and transport you to a blissful moment away from your normal surroundings. During this creative process we discovered these two amazing Maltese skater kids, Owen + Brandon, who are good friends. We decided to travel out and shoot them on their island of Malta, as they know it so well and has a similar scenic feel to Ibiza.”

Tune in now.

