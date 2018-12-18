Jim Junior Channels Breezy Yacht-Pop On 'Is It The Right Time'

Toronto's Jim Junior has a slick but adventurous grasp of where pop could go next.

The songwriter specialises in breezy yacht-pop, matching opaque 80s elements to a future-facing, often highly personal, sense of songwriting.

Renowned in Toronto for his semi-illegal parties and his innate grasp of the underground, Jim Junior pairs up with renowned stable LAB Records for his next single.

'Is It The Right Time' is a breezy synth-fuelled jammer, rooted in that crisp vocal and Jim Junior's lyrical flair.

It's a neat, concise return, one that acts as a mini-manifesto for what fans can expect throughout 2019.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.