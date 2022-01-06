Jevon Ives, Mushkilla Combine On 'Dillinger'

It's a heady piece of jazz-inflected UK hip-hop...
Robin Murray
01 · 06 · 2022

Robin Murray
Jevon Ives and Mushkilla ignite a Bristolian team-up with new track 'Dillinger'.

The song is the title track of their incoming EP, which is set to land on June 24th via the always-essential XVI Records.

Deep, murky production from Jevon, the two are key figures in the broader UK hip-hop scene, with an ever-adventurous flair for sonics.

Title cut 'Dillinger' emphasises this, with the raw production elements set against a jazz-like looseness.

The two mix it up with their bars, approaching things from an askew angle that melds together surreal humour with gritty poetics.

We're able to share the full video - tap in below.

'Dillinger' EP lands on June 24th - pre-order it HERE.

Jevon Ives
Mushkilla
