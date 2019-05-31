Jemaine Clement Stars In Lawrence Arabia's Hilarious New Video

New Zealand actor Jemaine Clement joined his fellow countryman Lawrence Arabia in his new video.

The project's new album follows its singles club experiment, in which Lawrence Arabia worked alongside a host of friends and admirers.

Now on tour in the UK, Lawrence Arabia has decided to share the hilarious video for album highlight 'Everybody Wants Something'.

Co-starring Jemaine Clement - Flight Of The Conchords - as an ostentatious wedding guest, it's a charming, slightly bittersweet clip.

Lawrence explains: "For 'Everybody Wants Something', Loren Taylor (director) and I were talking about doing a simple performative music video. We got really obsessed with Paul Simon's 'You Can Call Me Al' video and were discussing trying to create something in that vein – colourful and silly."

He adds: "I had a pipe dream of asking our mutual friend Jemaine Clement to be in it, despite his insane global schedule. In the meantime, Loren's creative brain was quietly gestating the idea over the months that we waited to be able to make the video."

"What we ended up with was far greater and more nuanced than I could have imagined. It's still funny, but it's funny in that very uncannily melancholic way that Roy Andersson is. The best things are sad and funny and I think this is a very good thing."

Tune in now.

Catch Lawrence Arabia at the following shows:

June

19 London The Lexington

20 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

21 Manchester Castle Hotel

22 Bristol The Lanes

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.