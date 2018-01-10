Jelani Blackman Conjures Twisted Introversion With 'Lockjaw'

Jelani Blackman plays with the twilight on after hours anthem 'Lockjaw'.

The London artist's new EP 'Lockjaw' is incoming, with Jelani playing with fresh ideas, new ways of approaching music.

There's a darkness in certain songs, and this comes to the fore on new cut 'Lockjaw'.

Online now, Jelani Blackman's twisted introversion is married to a textured, layered arrangement.

Joao Retort steers the visuals, an imposing return that shows Jelani for the multi-faceted talent he truly is.

Tune in now.

