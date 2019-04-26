Jelani Aryeh's 'Union Station' Video Is Rooted In The Internet's Communal Ideals

Jelani Aryeh has never known a world without the internet.

18 years old, the San Diego native has always used the web as a means of connectivity, to further bonds between like minds.

New single 'Union Station' is out now on 4AD sub-label b4 and it's emphatically creative, the kind of boundless genre-shifting only a teen can actually pull off.

The visuals, too, are something pretty special featuring Raised by The Internet - a kind of cross-border creative collective who met by handing out on BROCKHAMPTON's Reddit thread.

Recently released by 4AD sublabel b4, the single is available to buy and stream on all partners.

"It represents the start of a journey into the unknown," he explains. "Leaving our place of security to chase our dreams and follow art. I hope the song inspires people to follow their hearts."

“It represents the start of a journey into the unknown,” he explains. “Leaving our place of security to chase our dreams and follow art. I hope the song inspires people to follow their hearts.”

Directed by Morian Thomas, you can check it out below.

