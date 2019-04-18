Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage Reference John Carpenter In Their New Clip

Fun fact: Jeffrey Lewis' middle name is Lightning.

It's a mark of being brought up by hippie parents in the 70s, and it's also a neat way of summing up his quickfire creativity.

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage is the latest iteration of his songwriting, and the group recorded new album 'Bad Wiring' earlier in the year.

Laid down in Nashville alongside Roger Moutenot - who also worked on those classic Yo La Tengo albums - it's a biting listen.

'Except For The Fact That It Isn't' is a lyrically dexterous offering from the New York artist, and it's a superb example of the creativity on show.

Jeffrey says: “It's a fairly listenable four-chord ditty with verses and choruses, but then there's also some ripped-up guitar devastation… it's kind of upbeat and jaunty but then it's got the most brutally sad line of the whole album… it’s mostly about what is undeniably good and real and insufficient. With bass solo (and beatdown) from Mem Pahl.”

The full video is online now - shot by Jak Kerley, it takes Jeffrey Lewis out on the streets and contains an oblique reference to the songwriter's favourite John Carpenter film.

Tune in now.

‘Bad Wiring’ out now on Moshi Moshi.

