Jaz Karis Performs For Clash Live From Miranda, Ace Hotel

Clash Live descended onto Miranda, Ace Hotel for an Issue 109 'Raw Power' pre-order party in association with our good friends at Vero, featuring a host of our favourite performers for possibly our best party at Ace to date.

Amongst other star studded performances on the evening we captured Jaz Karis performing a very special intimate acoustic set including everybody's favourite 'Petty Lover'.

Tune in...

Photography: Lucy Baker

Check the recap footage:

---

