Jay Prince x Kojey Radical Link On 'Love Is'

Two dynamic voices, one fantastic song.

When Jay Prince began sketching out his new mixtape 'Cherish' he knew he wanted to surround himself with musicians that would inspire him.

A natural free-thinker, Kojey Radical's hyper-creative stance linked effortlessly with Jay's own songwriting, the pair quickly developing a deep bond.

New track 'Love Is' unites the two, a stellar moment on Jay Prince's new mixtape and a pared back jammer that still retains a kick.

Jay tells Clash: "With this song I wanted to give insight into something very personal for me; my understanding of what love is, and a representation of how I’ve come to understand it's importance in my daily life. The main premise of the song is not only coming to terms and understanding love, but also breaking down barriers of fear".

Filmawi developed the visual counterpoint for the track, crafting a video that utilises the structure of Renaissance paintings but with a devoutly modern twist.

He comments: "So the inspiration for the video came from classic Renaissance painting, on how well the frozen poses were very captivating and told a story, so I wanted to put that in motion with a modern twist."

"Since the song is about love I wanted the relationship between the guys and girls to feel very natural and make the girls feel confident and strong. along with this I added few metaphorical messages throughout the video like the heart in the fish bowl to show how venerable and delicate it is and how it should be handled with care and painting of a naked female body referencing back to old painting and how they were seen as been the goddess."

Check it out now.

