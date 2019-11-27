Japanese Television's New 'Uncle Doovy' Video Is An Off Piste Dream

Japanese Television are a wild, unruly phenomenon.

Live, they veer from garage rock crunch through to brown acid psychedelia, sometimes stripping things down to a wild, unruly blues.

Recording direct to tape, the band have released two sterling, sold out EPs, somehow nailing their visceral live sound.

New single 'Uncle Doovy' is a key component of those live sets, riding a wild riff that contains a demonic appeal.

Say the band: “The main riff is inspired by the tune from an ice-cream van on Stamford Hill called Uncle Doovys.”

“It was probably one of the first tracks that we started playing and a staple of the JTV live set. Hypnotically addictive was how Al's Mum described it. And her word is final. Lock in, psych out, and lick it up. Flake every time.”

Willy Robinson directs the surreal clip, one that utilises DIY imagery, a bit of nudity, and the odd sheep...

Japanese Television comment: “It was exciting to hook up with director Willy Robinson. There are few creative geniuses living on today’s planet earth and the Reverend Willy Robinson is one of the last few remaining. Peace be to Willy. Long live Willy.”

Tune in now.

