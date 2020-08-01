Janelle Monáe Returns With Powerful New Single 'Turntables'

Janelle Monáe has shared her extraordinary new single 'Turntables'.

The American multi-hyphenate released her album 'Dirty Computer' back in 2018, a widely celebrated full length work.

New single 'Turntables' is her first movement beyond the boundaries of that album, and its released in conjunction with a new Amazon documentary.

All In: The Fight For Democracy looks at voting registration and electoral laws in America, a vital topic in the run up to the election.

The track itself is a bold return, a sweeping, soulful, propulsive piece of songwriting from one of the modern era's true greats.

Photo Credit: Jairo Cruz

