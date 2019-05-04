Jammer Drops New Video 'Ian Wright'

Jammer is an explosive persona onstage.

Sure, his catalogue speaks for itself, but the MC and producer truly comes alive in front of an audience.

Hitting Eskimo Dance last weekend in London, Jammer was thrown to the ground by someone who looked suspiciously like Ian Wright.

Alas, it wasn't the Arsenal legend, but social media bedlam ensued, before reaching the national press.

Jammer wants to laugh with it, and has constructed a new quickfire track to reference both the incident and the Arsenal icon.

'Ian Wright' is an old school grime banger, with the video opening in Jammer's AFC fixated bedroom - right down to his full strip.

Ian Wright approves and so do we - check it out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.