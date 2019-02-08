James Blake's 'Can't Believe The Way We Flow' Now Has A Video

James Blake has shared the full video for his loved-up hymn 'Can't Believe The Way We Flow'.

The English artist's multi-faceted album 'Assume Form' found him reaching ever outwards, featuring some unexpected collaborations.

'Can't Believe The Way We Flow' was a direct and touching love song, and the following video approaches this intimacy.

Frank Lebon directs the clip, and the jumble of images is both starkly surreal and oddly touching.

Piling visual reference upon visual reference, it locates the true heart that belongs to one of James Blake's most directly uplifting compositions.

Tune in now.

