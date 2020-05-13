James Billett Shares Beautiful 'Faith Over Family' Video

James Billett seems to blossom with each new track.

A songwriter who revels in stark simplicity, he recalls the classicism of James Taylor, say, or more recently Ray LaMontagne.

Simple but wholly affecting, his work has a pastoral edge, one that intermingles with personal revelation.

New single 'Faith Over Family' is out now, a beautiful return that sings James singing: “It’s only hatred that will stay if you don’t change...”

The heartbreak narrative is swept up to the landscapes of Iceland in the accompanying video, and its cinematic grandeur makes it feels more like a short film.

Superbly realised, you can check it out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.